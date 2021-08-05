Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.9% of Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,491,336 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,263,944,000 after purchasing an additional 58,462 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,105,991 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,493,416,000 after purchasing an additional 43,395 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,594,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,434,896,000 after purchasing an additional 804,739 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,542,512 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,463,413,000 after purchasing an additional 16,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,392,266 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,880,083,000 after purchasing an additional 215,663 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,271.98, for a total value of $6,815,940.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,363,786.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,720.00, for a total transaction of $130,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,016 shares in the company, valued at $2,763,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 442,060 shares of company stock worth $249,903,983 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $18.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2,738.80. 592,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,390,211. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,406.55 and a 12 month high of $2,800.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,571.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.13 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 100.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,045.10.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

