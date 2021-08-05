Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $4.03

Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.03 and last traded at $4.08, with a volume of 219495 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.06.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALSMY. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Alstom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Redburn Partners raised Alstom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alstom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Bank of America began coverage on Alstom in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alstom in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alstom has an average rating of “Buy”.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0297 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. Alstom’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

