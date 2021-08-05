Alta Equipment Group (ALTG) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect Alta Equipment Group to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $268.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.50 million. Alta Equipment Group had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 9.45%. On average, analysts expect Alta Equipment Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:ALTG opened at $12.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $388.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 2.01. Alta Equipment Group has a 1 year low of $7.26 and a 1 year high of $15.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

In other news, Director Zachary E. Savas bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.86 per share, with a total value of $64,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,423.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Anthony Colucci sold 5,761 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total value of $79,789.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,397.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALTG shares. Raymond James raised Alta Equipment Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alta Equipment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Alta Equipment Group from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alta Equipment Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

About Alta Equipment Group

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Material Handling and Construction Equipment. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and other material handling and construction equipment.

