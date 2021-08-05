Alternative Income REIT PLC (LON:AIRE) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.64

Alternative Income REIT PLC (LON:AIRE) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.64 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Alternative Income REIT’s previous dividend of $1.25. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON AIRE opened at GBX 72.95 ($0.95) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 71.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.94, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of £58.72 million and a PE ratio of -14.18. Alternative Income REIT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 48.50 ($0.63) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 76 ($0.99).

Get Alternative Income REIT alerts:

In other Alternative Income REIT news, insider Adam C. Smith acquired 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 72 ($0.94) per share, for a total transaction of £1,440,000 ($1,881,369.22).

Alternative Income REIT PLC aims to generate a sustainable, secure and attractive income return for shareholders from a diversified portfolio of UK property investments, predominately in alternative and specialist sectors. The majority of the assets in the Group's portfolio are let on long leases which contain inflation linked rent review provisions, which help to underpin income distributions to shareholders with the potential for income and capital growth.

Featured Article: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Alternative Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alternative Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.