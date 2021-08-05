Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Receives Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Amadeus IT Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Erste Group downgraded Amadeus IT Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. HSBC upgraded Amadeus IT Group from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amadeus IT Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amadeus IT Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.00.
OTCMKTS:AMADY opened at $63.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.50 billion, a PE ratio of -54.54 and a beta of 1.42. Amadeus IT Group has a one year low of $46.69 and a one year high of $79.81.
About Amadeus IT Group
Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.
