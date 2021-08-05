Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Decreased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,875 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 17,671 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.4% of Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $123,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,834,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $48,994,726,000 after purchasing an additional 199,449 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,603,212 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,371,719,000 after purchasing an additional 142,586 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,133,582 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,694,989,000 after purchasing an additional 13,606 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 4.4% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,163,750 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,694,816,000 after purchasing an additional 90,968 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 2.8% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,815,973 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,618,768,000 after purchasing an additional 49,375 shares during the period. 57.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMZN. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,143.89.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 17,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,260.87, for a total transaction of $56,259,790.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,376,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,533,163,642.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $3,544,555.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,762,489.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,060 shares of company stock worth $68,733,589. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3,356.01. 26,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,964,403. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,871.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The company has a market cap of $1.70 trillion, a P/E ratio of 58.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3,465.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

