Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Companhia de Bebidas das Americas (AmBev), based in São Paulo, is engaged in producing, distributing and selling beer, carbonated soft drinks and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products in many countries across the Americas. It maintains an agreement with PepsiCo International, Inc. to bottle, sell and distribute Pepsi products in Brazil and in other Latin American countries, including Lipton Ice Tea, Gatorade, H2OH!, Propel and Frutzzz. AmBev conducts its operations through three business units: Latin America North, Latin America South and Canada. Latin America North includes its operations in Brazil, where it operates two divisions: beer sales and carbonated soft drinks and non-alcoholic non-carbonated sales; and its operations in its Hispanic Latin America Operations, excluding Latin America South, operations. Latin America South includes its Quinsa operations in the countries of Argentina, Bolivia, Paraguay, Uruguay and Chile. Canada, represented by Labatt, includes domestic sales in Canada. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Ambev in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Ambev from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $2.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. cut Ambev from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Itau BBA Securities restated a market perform rating and set a $3.60 target price on shares of Ambev in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut Ambev from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.80.

ABEV stock opened at $3.16 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.49. The stock has a market cap of $49.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.09. Ambev has a one year low of $2.13 and a one year high of $3.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Ambev had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ambev will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ambev by 12.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,359 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Ambev by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 45,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ambev by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 51,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Ambev by 71.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 10,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 4,507 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ambev by 26.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 4,826 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Banks, Deputy, Quilmes ClÃ¡sica, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Becker, CusqueÃ±a, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Patricia, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

