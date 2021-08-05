Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

DOX traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.05. 547,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 790,626. The stock has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.78. Amdocs has a 12-month low of $54.68 and a 12-month high of $82.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.37%.

Separately, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Amdocs from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

