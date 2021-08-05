Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.220-$1.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.11 billion-$1.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.15 billion.

Shares of NYSE:AMRC traded up $3.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $65.24. The stock had a trading volume of 241,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,311. Ameresco has a one year low of $28.50 and a one year high of $70.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.27.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. Ameresco had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 13.62%. As a group, analysts forecast that Ameresco will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMRC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameresco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Ameresco from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Ameresco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.20.

In other news, Director Nickolas Stavropoulos sold 2,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $138,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Anderson sold 8,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,200,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,877 shares of company stock valued at $2,730,372 over the last three months. 55.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

