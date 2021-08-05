American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.930-$2.070 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.American Campus Communities also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.330-$0.370 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised American Campus Communities from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Evercore ISI raised shares of American Campus Communities from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Campus Communities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. American Campus Communities currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.14.

Shares of NYSE:ACC traded up $0.76 on Thursday, reaching $49.76. 472,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 917,676. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 700.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.96. American Campus Communities has a 1-year low of $31.07 and a 1-year high of $51.69.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.44). American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 0.29% and a net margin of 1.31%. As a group, analysts expect that American Campus Communities will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Cardenas Jorge De sold 8,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $425,611.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,993 shares in the company, valued at $2,089,151.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jennifer Beese sold 10,000 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $485,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 105,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,122,663.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,297 shares of company stock worth $1,153,253. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

