American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.29 EPS

American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.29), Fidelity Earnings reports. American Finance Trust had a negative net margin of 9.71% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%.

Shares of NASDAQ AFIN traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.55. 541,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,444. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.64. The stock has a market cap of $930.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.40. American Finance Trust has a one year low of $5.40 and a one year high of $10.69.

Get American Finance Trust alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. American Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of American Finance Trust in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

American Finance Trust Company Profile

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for American Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.