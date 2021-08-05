American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $119.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th.

In other news, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.36, for a total transaction of $128,360.00. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.38, for a total transaction of $561,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 209,134 shares of company stock worth $27,184,645. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

AFG stock opened at $129.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. American Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $61.02 and a fifty-two week high of $141.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $126.17. The firm has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.96.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.72. American Financial Group had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 12.14%. On average, analysts expect that American Financial Group will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a boost from American Financial Group’s previous special dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.70%.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

