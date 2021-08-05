American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Announces $0.32 Quarterly Dividend

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%.

American International Group stock traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,684,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,295,530. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $41.76 billion, a PE ratio of -10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.93. American International Group has a 12 month low of $25.57 and a 12 month high of $54.08.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.56 billion. American International Group had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a positive return on equity of 4.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that American International Group will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Kevin T. Hogan sold 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $2,143,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,507 shares in the company, valued at $8,652,705.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Douglas A. Dachille sold 19,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total transaction of $1,049,269.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,704,073.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on AIG. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American International Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. boosted their price target on shares of American International Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of American International Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.92.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

