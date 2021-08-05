American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Given New $98.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $87.00 to $98.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AWR. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of American States Water in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an equal weight rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American States Water from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of AWR stock opened at $90.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. American States Water has a 1 year low of $69.25 and a 1 year high of $90.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.10 and a beta of 0.05.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. American States Water had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 14.30%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts expect that American States Water will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This is a positive change from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.51%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AWR. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in American States Water during the third quarter worth $596,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in American States Water by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in American States Water by 284.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in American States Water by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 338,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,880,000 after acquiring an additional 37,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in American States Water during the fourth quarter worth $254,000. 69.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

