American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 26.03% and a negative return on equity of 18.76%.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSC traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.54. The stock had a trading volume of 719,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,895. American Superconductor has a 52 week low of $10.34 and a 52 week high of $31.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.36.

Get American Superconductor alerts:

In other news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 6,409 shares of American Superconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $113,182.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 14,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $258,966.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,557 shares of company stock worth $577,619. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Superconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

Further Reading: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for American Superconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Superconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.