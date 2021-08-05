Ameriprise Financial Inc. Acquires Shares of 727,836 Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 727,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,606,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.33% of Nuvation Bio as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NUVB. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Nuvation Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in Nuvation Bio in the first quarter worth $105,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Nuvation Bio in the first quarter worth $135,000. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuvation Bio in the first quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Acuta Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nuvation Bio in the first quarter worth $249,000. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nuvation Bio alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NUVB opened at $9.96 on Thursday. Nuvation Bio Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.15 and a 12 month high of $15.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.00.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.05). Equities research analysts expect that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nuvation Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.40.

About Nuvation Bio

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

Featured Article: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.