Ameriprise Financial Inc. Cuts Stake in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its stake in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158,889 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,544 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.72% of MarineMax worth $7,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZO. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MarineMax in the fourth quarter valued at about $516,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in MarineMax by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in MarineMax by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 307,805 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,783,000 after purchasing an additional 22,199 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in MarineMax by 303.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 8,362 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in MarineMax by 117.6% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 37,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 20,165 shares during the period. 95.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HZO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist raised their target price on MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MarineMax from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities raised their target price on MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up from $57.00) on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on MarineMax from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

NYSE:HZO opened at $52.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.78. MarineMax, Inc. has a one year low of $23.24 and a one year high of $70.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.49. MarineMax had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $666.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that MarineMax, Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MarineMax news, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total value of $1,754,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 118,688 shares in the company, valued at $8,329,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO W Brett Mcgill sold 10,000 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $650,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,257,363.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,659,690. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

