Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $7.57 Million Stock Holdings in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,692,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 71,074 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in New York Mortgage Trust were worth $7,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in New York Mortgage Trust in the first quarter worth about $727,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust during the first quarter worth about $512,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 50.0% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 468,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,096,000 after buying an additional 156,234 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 195.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,103,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,932,000 after buying an additional 729,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 33.7% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 48,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 12,336 shares during the last quarter. 53.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYMT opened at $4.26 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.94. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $4.93.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11. New York Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 97.46% and a return on equity of 9.41%. Equities research analysts expect that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.39%. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -28.78%.

NYMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. New York Mortgage Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.45.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

