Ameriprise Financial Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 112,186 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,949 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $7,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TCBI. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 178,572.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 150,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,194,000 after acquiring an additional 150,001 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $494,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 289,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,215,000 after acquiring an additional 20,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $364,000.

In related news, Director Jonathan Baliff sold 976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $67,500.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,574.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $62.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.83. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.44 and a 1 year high of $93.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $227.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.67 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 23.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

TCBI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Truist raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Securities raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wedbush raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.80 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Capital Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.61.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

