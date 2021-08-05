AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 277.60% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $53.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of ABC traded down $3.73 on Thursday, hitting $121.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,413. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.61, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.54. AmerisourceBergen has a fifty-two week low of $92.00 and a fifty-two week high of $128.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 22.28%.

Several research analysts recently commented on ABC shares. Barclays raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.60.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.82, for a total value of $1,518,994.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 201,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,984,411.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 20,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.65, for a total value of $2,460,414.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,704,617.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,341 shares of company stock worth $10,768,506. 28.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

