AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Hits New 1-Year High at $103.45

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $103.45 and last traded at $103.38, with a volume of 1787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.17.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities boosted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Truist upped their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. AMN Healthcare Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 37.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.15.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $885.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.32 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 4.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $921,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,947,862.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total value of $237,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,830 shares of company stock valued at $3,812,075. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMN. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 6.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 256,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,059,000 after acquiring an additional 14,801 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 111.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after acquiring an additional 35,522 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,071,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,339,000 after acquiring an additional 37,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $598,000. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

