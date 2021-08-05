AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Hits New 1-Year High at $103.45

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $103.45 and last traded at $103.38, with a volume of 1787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.17.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities boosted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Truist upped their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. AMN Healthcare Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 37.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.15.
In related news, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $921,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,947,862.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total value of $237,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,830 shares of company stock valued at $3,812,075. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMN. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 6.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 256,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,059,000 after acquiring an additional 14,801 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 111.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after acquiring an additional 35,522 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,071,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,339,000 after acquiring an additional 37,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $598,000. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN)
AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.
