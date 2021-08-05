Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of AMPE traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.45. The company had a trading volume of 5,658,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,665,730. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.44 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.48. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $2.98.

Get Ampio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, CFO Dan Stokely sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total transaction of $40,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,958.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) by 48.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,737 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 50,506 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.08% of Ampio Pharmaceuticals worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 15.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th.

About Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of immunology-based therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AP-013, an intra-articular injection, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; AP-016, an intravenous treatment that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for COVID-19 patients with respiratory illness; and AP-014, an inhaled treatment that is in Phase I clinical trial for COVID-19 induced respiratory distress.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.