Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Amtech Systems had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a negative return on equity of 1.97%.

ASYS traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.72. The company had a trading volume of 155,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,605. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.47 million, a P/E ratio of -80.42 and a beta of 1.52. Amtech Systems has a one year low of $4.85 and a one year high of $14.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 7.25 and a quick ratio of 5.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amtech Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates in Semiconductor and SiC/LED segments.

