Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,195 Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CCRN. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 294.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 6,309 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 198,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 15,407 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 55,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 16,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCRN stock opened at $16.44 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.41. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.71 and a 52 week high of $18.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $619.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $329.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.85 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 0.90%. As a group, research analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CCRN. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.14.

In other Cross Country Healthcare news, SVP Daniele Addis sold 11,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total transaction of $198,925.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,343.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

