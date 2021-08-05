Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $181.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.86% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Analog Devices is benefiting from strengthening momentum across electric vehicle space on the back of its robust Battery Management System (BMS) solutions. Further growing power design wins are major positives. Additionally, rising adoption of advanced radio systems in 5G infrastructures is driving growth in the company’s communication business. Furthermore, solid momentum of HEV platform across cabin electronics ecosystem remains a tailwind. The company remains optimistic about growth opportunities related to 5G. However, softness in the overall end-market conditions remains a major concern. Weakening momentum across major applications and sluggish communication activities are headwinds. Further, slowdown in global auto sales is a concern. Notably, the stock has underperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis.”

A number of other research firms have also commented on ADI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.54.

NASDAQ:ADI traded down $3.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $169.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,809,865. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.88. Analog Devices has a fifty-two week low of $110.66 and a fifty-two week high of $175.25. The firm has a market cap of $62.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 25.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.20, for a total value of $1,642,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,832,077.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 6,750 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.18, for a total value of $1,114,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,619,424.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,828 shares of company stock worth $3,780,683 over the last ninety days. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bell Bank boosted its position in Analog Devices by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 9,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Analog Devices by 4.6% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in Analog Devices by 4.6% during the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in Analog Devices by 3.2% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 6.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

