Analog Devices Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:ADI)

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 41,141 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 986% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,789 call options.

A number of brokerages have commented on ADI. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.17.

In other news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total transaction of $1,023,717.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,008,527.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 6,750 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.18, for a total transaction of $1,114,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,912 shares in the company, valued at $3,619,424.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,828 shares of company stock worth $3,780,683 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth $30,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth $39,000. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $172.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Analog Devices has a 12-month low of $110.66 and a 12-month high of $175.25. The firm has a market cap of $63.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $165.88.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.21%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

