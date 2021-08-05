Analysts Anticipate Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $650,000.00

Equities analysts predict that Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) will announce sales of $650,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Beyond Air’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $300,000.00 and the highest is $1.00 million. Beyond Air posted sales of $230,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 182.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Beyond Air will report full-year sales of $3.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $500,000.00 to $7.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $18.19 million, with estimates ranging from $8.37 million to $28.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Beyond Air.

Get Beyond Air alerts:

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. Beyond Air had a negative net margin of 2,617.28% and a negative return on equity of 111.52%. The business had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$11.00 target price on shares of Beyond Air in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Beyond Air in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$17.00 price target on shares of Beyond Air in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Beyond Air in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Beyond Air in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Beyond Air presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.20.

In related news, Director Robert Carey acquired 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.36 per share, with a total value of $1,876,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 481,418 shares in the company, valued at $2,580,400.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Beyond Air by 101.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,592 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beyond Air by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 243,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 59,197 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Beyond Air by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 752,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after buying an additional 65,181 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Air in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Air in the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. 20.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XAIR stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 850 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,609. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.30. Beyond Air has a 12-month low of $4.62 and a 12-month high of $9.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 9.80 and a quick ratio of 9.80. The stock has a market cap of $185.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.26 and a beta of -0.52.

About Beyond Air

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) generator and delivery systems. The company is developing LungFit system, a NO generator and delivery system, which is in clinical trials for the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn; acute viral pneumonia, including COVID-19; bronchiolitis and nontuberculous mycobacteria lung infections; and solid tumors.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Beyond Air (XAIR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.