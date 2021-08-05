Analysts Anticipate Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) to Post -$0.30 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) will report earnings per share of ($0.30) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Canada Goose’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the lowest is ($0.46). Canada Goose reported earnings of ($0.25) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canada Goose will report full year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.02. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.21 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Canada Goose.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $208.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.67 million. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company’s revenue was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GOOS shares. TheStreet downgraded Canada Goose from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Canada Goose from C$67.00 to C$59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Canada Goose in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Canada Goose from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Canada Goose presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.73.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Canada Goose by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Canada Goose by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Canada Goose by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Canada Goose during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Canada Goose by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 16,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GOOS traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.79. 327,933 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,150,126. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.42. Canada Goose has a 52-week low of $22.14 and a 52-week high of $50.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.31.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

