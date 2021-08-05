Analysts Anticipate Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.58 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) will post earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Homology Medicines’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.62) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.53). Homology Medicines posted earnings per share of ($0.78) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Homology Medicines will report full year earnings of ($1.86) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.01) to ($1.68). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.05) to ($1.81). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Homology Medicines.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.59. Homology Medicines had a negative net margin of 300.57% and a negative return on equity of 49.59%. The business had revenue of $29.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.78 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FIXX. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Homology Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Homology Medicines from $37.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Homology Medicines from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Homology Medicines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

Shares of NASDAQ FIXX opened at $6.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.80. Homology Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $5.94 and a fifty-two week high of $15.24. The company has a market capitalization of $368.17 million, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of -0.41.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,691,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,329,000 after buying an additional 705,363 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,441,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,857,000 after purchasing an additional 492,605 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 592.6% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 457,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after acquiring an additional 391,522 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 312.7% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 160,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 121,361 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,865,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,960,000 after acquiring an additional 101,988 shares in the last quarter. 50.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Homology Medicines

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing across a range of genetic disorders.

