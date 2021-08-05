Analysts Anticipate Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.60 Billion

Equities analysts expect Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) to post sales of $1.60 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.58 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.61 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market reported sales of $1.64 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will report full year sales of $6.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.31 billion to $6.34 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.79 billion to $6.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sprouts Farmers Market.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Sprouts Farmers Market stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,508,584. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.24. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 12 month low of $18.21 and a 12 month high of $29.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CMO Gilliam Phipps sold 2,364 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $60,802.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 26,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total transaction of $694,892.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SFM. FMR LLC increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,549,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,375,000 after purchasing an additional 240,447 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 497,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,706,000 after purchasing an additional 103,689 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,898,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,163,000 after purchasing an additional 405,346 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 917,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,436,000 after purchasing an additional 21,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 7,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

