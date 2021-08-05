Analysts Expect Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) Will Post Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) will announce earnings of $1.02 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Camden National’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.98. Camden National posted earnings per share of $1.11 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Camden National will report full-year earnings of $4.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.11 to $4.62. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Camden National.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.05. Camden National had a net margin of 35.92% and a return on equity of 13.88%.

CAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Camden National in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Camden National from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Camden National by 9.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,426,000 after purchasing an additional 21,643 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Camden National during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Camden National by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 4,269 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Camden National by 267.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 52,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 37,859 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Camden National by 6.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the period. 65.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAC stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.47. The company had a trading volume of 194 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,038. The company has a market capitalization of $664.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.59. Camden National has a fifty-two week low of $28.32 and a fifty-two week high of $49.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Camden National’s payout ratio is currently 36.46%.

About Camden National

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

