Analysts Expect Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) to Post $0.24 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) will post $0.24 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Comtech Telecommunications’ earnings. Comtech Telecommunications posted earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 500%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Comtech Telecommunications will report full year earnings of ($2.76) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.90) to ($2.62). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Comtech Telecommunications.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $139.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.55 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 13.61% and a positive return on equity of 4.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CMTL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. dropped their price objective on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.40.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the second quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the first quarter worth $208,000. 78.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CMTL traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.57. 82,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,242. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $666.58 million, a P/E ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.54. Comtech Telecommunications has a 1-year low of $12.96 and a 1-year high of $30.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. Comtech Telecommunications’s payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

Comtech Telecommunications Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies covering 911 call routing solutions that allow cellular carriers and over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

