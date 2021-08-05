Analysts Expect Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $464.80 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) will announce $464.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Healthpeak Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $471.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $458.00 million. Healthpeak Properties posted sales of $597.74 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will report full year sales of $1.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $2.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Healthpeak Properties.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $446.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.89 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Argus increased their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Healthpeak Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.77.

In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $30,706.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,166.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 70,123,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,742,000 after purchasing an additional 13,345,452 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,757,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,767 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,381,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,704,000 after purchasing an additional 104,241 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,839,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,814,000 after purchasing an additional 26,047 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $167,833,000. 94.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthpeak Properties stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.32. The company had a trading volume of 97,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,329,347. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.71. Healthpeak Properties has a fifty-two week low of $25.51 and a fifty-two week high of $37.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is presently 73.17%.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

