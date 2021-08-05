Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/3/2021 – Tesla had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $1,200.00 price target on the stock.

8/2/2021 – Tesla is now covered by analysts at KGI Securities. They set an “outperform” rating and a $855.00 price target on the stock.

7/29/2021 – Tesla was upgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $750.00 price target on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $175.00 to $209.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/27/2021 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $718.00 to $745.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

7/27/2021 – Tesla had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $657.62 price target on the stock, down previously from $736.00.

7/27/2021 – Tesla had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Capital.

7/27/2021 – Tesla had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $647.84 price target on the stock.

7/27/2021 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $590.00 to $660.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/27/2021 – Tesla had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $812.00 to $768.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/27/2021 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $820.00 to $825.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/27/2021 – Tesla had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $875.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $860.00.

7/16/2021 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $700.00 to $750.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/7/2021 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $160.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

7/7/2021 – Tesla had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $900.00 price target on the stock.

7/5/2021 – Tesla had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $812.00 price target on the stock.

7/2/2021 – Tesla is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/29/2021 – Tesla had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a $180.00 price target on the stock.

6/29/2021 – Tesla had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $730.00 to $660.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/14/2021 – Tesla had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity to $812.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/6/2021 – Tesla had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $3.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $714.63. The stock had a trading volume of 12,804,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,395,516. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $646.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $707.49 billion, a PE ratio of 372.21, a PEG ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $273.00 and a 12 month high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $644.06, for a total transaction of $6,440,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,028,747.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 31,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $707.60, for a total transaction of $22,112,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,650,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,675 shares of company stock worth $38,290,754. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter valued at $258,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Tesla by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 109,626 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $77,360,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Tesla by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,160 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

