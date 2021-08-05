Analysts Set ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Target Price at $33.22

Shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MT. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the first quarter worth $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 451.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Institutional investors own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

MT opened at $34.34 on Monday. ArcelorMittal has a 12-month low of $11.28 and a 12-month high of $35.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.73.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.76. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 15.22%. As a group, research analysts predict that ArcelorMittal will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. ArcelorMittal’s payout ratio is currently -32.47%.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.