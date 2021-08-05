Analysts Set Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ) Target Price at C$4.36

Shares of Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$4.36.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MOZ. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$4.00 target price on shares of Marathon Gold in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marathon Gold in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$3.50 target price on shares of Marathon Gold in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Marathon Gold to C$4.25 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

In other Marathon Gold news, Director Joseph George Spiteri sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.45, for a total value of C$68,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 507,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,750,032.40.

Marathon Gold stock opened at C$3.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$776.55 million and a P/E ratio of -68.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.21. The company has a quick ratio of 18.64, a current ratio of 18.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Marathon Gold has a 1-year low of C$2.04 and a 1-year high of C$3.61.

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Gold will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Gold Company Profile

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

