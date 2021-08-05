Analysts Set MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Target Price at $39.81

Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.81.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MP. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $40.00 to $37.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Get MP Materials alerts:

NYSE:MP traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,950,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,459,368. The company has a quick ratio of 16.51, a current ratio of 16.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.95 and a beta of 4.94. MP Materials has a twelve month low of $10.80 and a twelve month high of $51.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.28.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $60.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.51 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 189.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MP Materials will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 31,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $1,014,344.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 263,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,410,251.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,619,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,165,000 after purchasing an additional 472,556 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $43,183,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 59,499.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,107,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,092 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 487.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 847,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,455,000 after acquiring an additional 702,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 129.7% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 599,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,556,000 after acquiring an additional 338,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.