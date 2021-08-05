Analysts Set Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKT) Target Price at GBX 7,424.29

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKT) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 7,424.29 ($97.00).

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 6,500 ($84.92) to GBX 6,000 ($78.39) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 9,000 ($117.59) to GBX 8,500 ($111.05) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,500 ($97.99) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 7,800 ($101.91) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,000 ($104.52) to GBX 7,200 ($94.07) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

In related news, insider Elane Stock purchased 241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 5,706 ($74.55) per share, with a total value of £13,751.46 ($17,966.37). Also, insider Pamela Kirby purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 5,692 ($74.37) per share, for a total transaction of £56,920 ($74,366.34).

RKT traded down GBX 65 ($0.85) on Thursday, hitting GBX 5,598 ($73.14). 809,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,048,955. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12 month low of GBX 5,050 ($65.98) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,816 ($89.05). The company has a market cap of £39.98 billion and a P/E ratio of -25.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 6,360.72.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 73 ($0.95) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a yield of 1.28%. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.77%.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

