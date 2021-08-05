Analyzing ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) and Nabtesco (OTCMKTS:NCTKF)

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) and Nabtesco (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) are both mid-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares ChargePoint and Nabtesco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChargePoint N/A N/A N/A Nabtesco 33.83% 42.88% 24.60%

This table compares ChargePoint and Nabtesco’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChargePoint N/A N/A -$315.32 million N/A N/A Nabtesco $2.62 billion 1.80 $192.74 million $1.55 24.87

Nabtesco has higher revenue and earnings than ChargePoint.

Risk & Volatility

ChargePoint has a beta of 1.83, meaning that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nabtesco has a beta of 1.72, meaning that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for ChargePoint and Nabtesco, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ChargePoint 0 2 8 0 2.80 Nabtesco 0 0 0 0 N/A

ChargePoint presently has a consensus target price of $34.89, indicating a potential upside of 40.62%. Given ChargePoint’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe ChargePoint is more favorable than Nabtesco.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.1% of ChargePoint shares are held by institutional investors. 39.5% of ChargePoint shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

ChargePoint Company Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Nabtesco Company Profile

Nabtesco Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motion control technology based products. It operates through the following segments: Component Solutions, Transport Solutions, Accessibility Solutions, and Others. The Component Solutions segment handles the design, manufacture, sale, maintenance and repair of industrial robot parts and equipment for construction machinery. The Transport Solutions segment covers the design, manufacture, sale, maintenance and repair of the parts of brake devices for railway vehicles, automatic door devices, connection devices, safety equipment, aircraft parts, brake devices for automobiles, drive control devices, safety devices, marine control devices, and fire extinguishers. The Accessibility Solutions segment includes the design, manufacture, sale, installation, maintenance and repair of the parts of automatic door devices for buildings and general industries, smoke exhaust equipment, platform safety equipment, welfare and care equipment and other general industrial machines. The Others segment pertains to the design, manufacture, sale, maintenance and repair of the parts of packaging machines, machine tools, forging machines, textile machines, semiconductor manufacturing equipment, liquid crystal substrate manufacturing equipment, and three-dimensional model creation equipment. The company was founded on September 29, 2003 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

