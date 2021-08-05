Analyzing Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV) & Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV) and Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Elevation Oncology and Moderna’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elevation Oncology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Moderna $803.40 million 206.51 -$747.06 million ($1.96) -210.81

Elevation Oncology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Moderna.

Profitability

This table compares Elevation Oncology and Moderna’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elevation Oncology N/A N/A N/A Moderna 21.90% 19.76% 8.49%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.5% of Moderna shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.4% of Moderna shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Elevation Oncology and Moderna, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Elevation Oncology 0 0 4 0 3.00 Moderna 3 6 7 0 2.25

Elevation Oncology presently has a consensus price target of $20.78, suggesting a potential upside of 147.32%. Moderna has a consensus price target of $177.86, suggesting a potential downside of 56.43%. Given Elevation Oncology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Elevation Oncology is more favorable than Moderna.

Summary

Moderna beats Elevation Oncology on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Elevation Oncology Company Profile

Elevation Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in genomically-defined patient populations in the United States. Its lead program is the seribantumab, an anti-HER3 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II CRESTONE trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors harboring a neuregulin-1 fusion. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc. engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics. The company was founded by Noubar B. Afeyan, Robert S. Langer, Jr., Derrick J. Rose and Kenneth R. Chien in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

