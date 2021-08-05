Analyzing OI (NYSE:OIBRC) and Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC)

OI (NYSE:OIBRC) and Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get OI alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for OI and Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S., as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OI 0 0 0 0 N/A Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. 0 1 2 0 2.67

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.8% of OI shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.1% of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares OI and Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OI N/A -101.77% -9.17% Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. 14.70% 19.50% 7.80%

Risk & Volatility

OI has a beta of 1.76, meaning that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares OI and Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OI $1.80 billion N/A -$2.04 billion N/A N/A Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. $4.10 billion 0.97 $608.45 million $0.63 7.14

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has higher revenue and earnings than OI.

Summary

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. beats OI on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OI

Oi S.A. provides telecommunication services in Brazil. It provides a portfolio of communication products that include regular fixed and mobile telephony services, data transmission (including broadband), ISP and other services. The Company provides its services to homes, small, medium and large corporate users, government agencies and other telecommunication companies. Oi S.A., formerly known as Brazil Telecom S.A., is based in Brazil.

About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Cyprus, Germany, and the Netherlands. It operates through two segments, Turkcell Turkey and Turkcell International. It offers voice, data, and video communication solutions to its individual and corporate customers; and broadband services. The company also provides BiP, an all-access communication service application; TV+, which enables subscribers to watch series and other TV contents whenever and wherever they want; fizy, a digital music platform; Lifebox, a cloud data storage service; Dergilik, a digital publishing platform; Yaani, a search engine application; Digital Operator, an application for its customers to view and pay their bills, access packages, and make transactions; Turkcell Academy identifies training needs and provides trainings in areas of employee development; and Kopilot, an application that offers car driving experience with various features. In addition, it offers digital business, techfin, big data processing, business intelligence applications, location based services and platforms, customer relationship management and solutions, network management solutions, value added services, mobile financial systems, IPTV services, mobile marketing solutions, Internet of Things, geographic information systems, voice identification, AR/VR, 5G infrastructure projects, campaign management systems, image and video processing based on artificial intelligence, text analysis, suggestion engines, voice analytics, robot assistants, robotics process automation, mobile analytical platforms, digital broadcast solutions, content delivery network solutions, over-the-top, and block chain solutions; artificial intelligence in health, learning and education applications solutions; trades in electricity; consumer financing and insurance agency; and property investments services. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Istanbul, Turkey.

Receive News & Ratings for OI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.