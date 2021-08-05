Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Rating Increased to Overweight at Barclays

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) was upgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a $70.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $59.00. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.06% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PLAN. cut their price target on shares of Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Anaplan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.43.

PLAN stock opened at $57.35 on Tuesday. Anaplan has a 52-week low of $41.51 and a 52-week high of $86.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.02 and a beta of 1.99.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.01% and a negative return on equity of 56.24%. The firm had revenue of $129.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Anaplan will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 34,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $1,767,601.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,517,173.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.16, for a total transaction of $2,392,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 169,980 shares of company stock valued at $8,917,364 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Anaplan by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Anaplan by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Anaplan by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Anaplan by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

