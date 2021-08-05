Andrew Slutsky Sells 800 Shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Stock

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) insider Andrew Slutsky sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $26,408.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,118,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,956,044.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Andrew Slutsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 28th, Andrew Slutsky sold 7,400 shares of GoodRx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $244,200.00.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Andrew Slutsky sold 20,000 shares of GoodRx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total transaction of $754,200.00.

On Monday, May 24th, Andrew Slutsky sold 3,300 shares of GoodRx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $108,933.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDRX opened at $31.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.85. The company has a current ratio of 17.82, a quick ratio of 17.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $26.66 and a one year high of $64.22.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $160.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.61 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on GDRX shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of GoodRx in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of GoodRx from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of GoodRx from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GoodRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of GoodRx from $43.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. GoodRx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.82.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDRX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx during the 4th quarter worth about $1,195,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx during the 4th quarter worth about $2,848,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of GoodRx by 474.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 28,450 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx during the 4th quarter worth about $311,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx during the 4th quarter worth about $7,208,000. Institutional investors own 33.51% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

