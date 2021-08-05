Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Shares Gap Up to $11.44

Shares of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.44, but opened at $11.99. Angi shares last traded at $11.03, with a volume of 6,649 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently commented on ANGI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Angi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Angi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Angi in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Angi from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Angi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.03. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,120.00 and a beta of 1.92.

In other Angi news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $140,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 271,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,826,563.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANGI. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Angi by 111.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,086,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742,285 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Angi by 463.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,232,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,025,000 after buying an additional 1,014,026 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in shares of Angi by 8.0% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 11,453,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,897,000 after buying an additional 850,347 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Angi by 31.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,341,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,439,000 after buying an additional 798,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Angi by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,252,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,532,000 after buying an additional 558,772 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

Angi Company Profile (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Angi Inc offers home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking; and connects consumers with service professionals by telephone, as well as offers several home services-related resources.

