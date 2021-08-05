AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 17,436 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.29% of AngioDynamics worth $2,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parian Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,076,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 2,340.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,830 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 7.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 336,778 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,880,000 after acquiring an additional 24,165 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of AngioDynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,068,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of AngioDynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $821,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

ANGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of AngioDynamics from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of AngioDynamics from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGO opened at $26.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -32.83 and a beta of 0.82. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.77 and a 1-year high of $30.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.02.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.

