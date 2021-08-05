Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

NGLOY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Anglo American from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a $20.09 price objective on shares of Anglo American and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.55.

NGLOY opened at $23.94 on Wednesday. Anglo American has a 12-month low of $11.47 and a 12-month high of $24.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $65.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.25.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.54%. Anglo American’s payout ratio is 54.40%.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

