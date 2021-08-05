Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $35.13 Billion

Equities analysts expect Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to announce sales of $35.13 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Anthem’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $34.55 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $35.51 billion. Anthem reported sales of $30.65 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anthem will report full-year sales of $136.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $135.00 billion to $138.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $150.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $147.52 billion to $152.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Anthem.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.69. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $33.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ANTM. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Anthem in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $447.00 to $453.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $399.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Anthem currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $415.67.

Shares of ANTM stock traded down $18.91 during trading on Thursday, reaching $376.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,691,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,800. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $91.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $386.77. Anthem has a 1-year low of $244.10 and a 1-year high of $406.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.11%.

In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 1,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.02, for a total transaction of $520,610.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,766,065.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ryan M. Schneider purchased 1,300 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $384.36 per share, with a total value of $499,668.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,873.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,060 shares of company stock valued at $19,376,233 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swarthmore Group Inc. raised its position in Anthem by 1,157.9% in the 1st quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. now owns 30,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,805,000 after purchasing an additional 27,709 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT raised its position in Anthem by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 222,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,754,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its position in Anthem by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 37,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,443,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in Anthem by 372.8% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,849,000 after buying an additional 15,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Anthem by 108.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 646,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,883,000 after buying an additional 335,963 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

