Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Purchased by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $3,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in Anthem by 141.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Anthem stock traded down $18.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $376.68. 1,691,446 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,196,800. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $386.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $91.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.05. Anthem, Inc. has a one year low of $244.10 and a one year high of $406.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $33.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.11%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Anthem in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 target price for the company. Argus lifted their target price on Anthem from $330.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Anthem from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Anthem has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $415.67.

In related news, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total value of $18,340,271.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,730,914.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ryan M. Schneider bought 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $384.36 per share, for a total transaction of $499,668.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,873.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,060 shares of company stock worth $19,376,233 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

