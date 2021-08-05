Anthony Y. Sun Sells 19,015 Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Stock

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 19,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total transaction of $970,335.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $50.86 on Thursday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.41 and a 52-week high of $62.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 1.86.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.27). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZNTL. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.83.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZNTL. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $42,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 75.1% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 254.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $215,000. 87.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

