Aoxing Pharmaceutical Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOXG) Short Interest Down 12.6% in July

Aoxing Pharmaceutical Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOXG) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a drop of 12.6% from the June 30th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS AOXG opened at $0.01 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.01. Aoxing Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.05.
About Aoxing Pharmaceutical
